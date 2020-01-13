Trump Sends Cryptic Messages To Iran In Unhinged Early Morning Tweet Screed

President Trump sent a series of cryptic messages to Iran and Democrats on Twitter Monday morning, retweeting a photoshopped image of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wearing a turban and a hijab, as well as an image of a dead body to criticize Pelosi.

The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah's rescue.#NancyPelosiFakeNews pic.twitter.com/a0ksPHeXCy — داون آندر (@D0wn_Under) January 13, 2020

Trump also tweeted a second version of his tweet telling Iran to stop killing protesters apparently in Farsi.

مشاور امنیت ملی امروز عنوان کرد كه تحریم ها و اعتراضات، ایران را«به شدت تحت فشار»قرار داده است و آنها را مجبور به مذاكره می كند.در واقع، اصلا برایم اهمیتی نداردکه آیا آنها مذاکره می کنند یا نه.این کاملاً به عهده ی خودشان است، اما سلاح هسته ای نداشته باشیدو«معترضان خود را نکشید.» https://t.co/DBGGs8QFcJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020

To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

Trump later claimed that Democrats were working to paint Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani as a “wonderful guy” and are attempting to downplay the intelligence that his administration used as rationale for the strike. The Trump administration has been arguing for weeks that an attack on Americans by Soleimani was “imminent,” but has not produced evidence for that rationale. Trump also spelled “imminent” wrong in his initial tweet, which he deleted and reposted minutes later.

The Democrats and the Fake News are trying to make terrorist Soleimani into a wonderful guy, only because I did what should have been done for 20 years. Anything I do, whether it’s the economy, military, or anything else, will be scorned by the Rafical Left, Do Nothing Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020

The Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners are working hard to determine whether or not the future attack by terrorist Soleimani was “imminent” or not, & was my team in agreement. The answer to both is a strong YES., but it doesn’t really matter because of his horrible past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020

He then retweeted a post he made over the weekend, suggesting he wants the Senate to outright dismiss the articles of impeachment once they’re sent over by the House, despite the fact that Senate Republicans have already indicated they’d at least hold the initial opening proceedings of a Senate trial.

Many believe that by the Senate giving credence to a trial based on the no evidence, no crime, read the transcripts, “no pressure” Impeachment Hoax, rather than an outright dismissal, it gives the partisan Democrat Witch Hunt credibility that it otherwise does not have. I agree! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

The Monday morning tweet-storm follows a weekend of unhinged posts by the President, in which he castigated Democratic leadership as well as former Secretary of State John Kerry, posted more tweets in what appears to be Farsi and English sent directly to the people of Iran and even praised his own border wall. The online diatribe of mixed messages is notable as the President heads into a week of impending impeachment developments, including the possible launch of a trial in the Senate.