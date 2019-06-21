Latest
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Brian Kilmeade attends the 5th Annual Eric Trump Foundation Golf Invitational at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester on September 13, 2011 in Briarcliff Manor, New York. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)
Kilmeade Goads Trump To Strike Iran, Says ‘Weakness Begets More Attacks’
Dems Plan To Use Hicks’ Tight-Lipped Testimony In Legal Fight With Trump
Oregon Calls In Out-Of-State Help To Round Up Rogue Republicans
Trump: US Was ‘Cocked And Loaded’ Against Iran, But I Wanted To Save Lives

Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
June 21, 2019 9:18 am

President Trump explained his decision to call off an attack on Iran at the last minute Thursday night in a tweet Friday, saying he didn’t think the casualty count was proportionate to Iran’s offense.

Trump also pivoted to blame former President Barack Obama for the escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran under his own administration, suggesting it was all related to Obama’s nuclear deal with the country, which Trump pulled out of.

