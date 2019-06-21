Trump: US Was ‘Cocked And Loaded’ Against Iran, But I Wanted To Save Lives

President Trump explained his decision to call off an attack on Iran at the last minute Thursday night in a tweet Friday, saying he didn’t think the casualty count was proportionate to Iran’s offense.

….proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

Trump also pivoted to blame former President Barack Obama for the escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran under his own administration, suggesting it was all related to Obama’s nuclear deal with the country, which Trump pulled out of.