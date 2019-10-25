Latest
Inspector General of the Intelligence Community Michael Atkinson arrives for a closed-door hearing before the House Intelligence Committee in Washington, DC, on October 4, 2019.
Trump Org Is Considering Selling Trump International Hotel In DC

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: The Trump International Hotel located at 1100 Pennsylvania Ave, NW. The building that was the Old Post office and Clock Tower was completed in 1899 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Trump Organization is contemplating selling its International Trump Hotel in Washington, Eric Trump told the Wall Street Journal, amid longstanding criticism that hotel serves as an improper source of profit for the President.

A real estate firm has been hired to market the hotel, Eric Trump, who serves as executive vice president for the family business, told the Journal.

“People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel, and therefore we may be willing to sell,” he told the Journal.

Trump Organization currently has a ground lease for the Old Post Office with the federal government’s General Services Administration.

According to the Journal, Trump Organization is hoping to sell the leasing rights for $500 million.

The hotel has prompted scores of ethical and legal questions for the President and his family.

Trump has been embroiled in several lawsuits accusing him violating the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause, in part due to the way his business profits from foreign interests allegedly looking to curry favor with him by staying at the hotel. The hotel has been the go-to site for groups, domestic and foreign, to host events as they push agendas within the administration.

Trump has also been accused of blocking the relocation of the FBI headquarters, which is is now located down the street from his hotel, allegedly out of fear a hotel will be replace the headquarters at that the location and serve as competition for his business.

Author Headshot
Tierney Sneed
