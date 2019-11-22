Trump: ‘We Had A Tremendous Week’ With The ‘Impeachment Hoax’

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump briefly speaks to the media after greeting sports teams in the State Dining Room during the NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day at the White House on November 22, 2019 in Washington, DC.
November 22, 2019 3:20 p.m.
A few hours after sounding off on the impeachment inquiry during a lengthy call to “Fox and Friends” Friday morning, President Trump still had more grievances to air.

While speaking to reporters at the White House Friday, Trump insisted that the “impeachment hoax” has “worked out incredibly well.”

“I think we had a tremendous week with the hoax,” Trump said. “You know, the great hoax. They call it the impeachment hoax. And that’s really worked out incredibly well.”

Trump then said that support from the GOP has reached a new level.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen support in the Republican Party like we do right now,” he said. “We’ve never had this kind of support.”

Republicans vigorously defended Trump during the impeachment hearings, with House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) speaking at length about various debunked conspiracy theories that would benefit the President. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who joined the Intel Committee for the express purpose of being an attack dog for the Republicans, barked at the witnesses every chance he got.

When pressed on whether the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry should be fired, Trump dodged the question but called the whistleblower “fake.”

“What whistleblower?” Trump said. “I don’t think there is. I consider it to be a fake whistleblower, because what he wrote didn’t correspond to what I said.”

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
