NYT: Trump Privately Frets Over Impeachment Despite Boasting About Senate Trial

Behind the scenes, President Trump is fuming over the Senate impeachment trial that he boasts about looking forward to.

According to a New York Times report Friday, the closer the House gets to voting to impeach the President, the more Trump goes back and forth between self-pity and combativeness, especially in the form of his tweets. On Thursday, his Twitter account was especially furious, setting a new record for activity.

Despite his supposed eagerness for the Senate impeachment trial — which he’s convinced would help him on the 2020 campaign trail — advisers told the Times that deep down inside Trump does not wish to be impeached because he sees it as a personal humiliation.

Ardent Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told the Times that Trump “doesn’t like what’s happening” but that “he’s resolved himself” that impeachment is imminent.

“He thinks it’s unfair,” Graham said. “But I think he’s resolved himself that they’re going to do it, they’re out to get him. I think he’s more determined now to win than ever.”

Advisers told the Times that Republicans rising to Trump’s defense has improved the President’s mood in the past few weeks by energizing him to defend himself in tweets and retweets while also going after his enemies.

The Times noted, however, that Trump’s preference for the Senate trial to be a spectacle — which would include calling witnesses — may put him at odds with Senate Republicans who would rather get it over with as soon as possible. On Thursday, Graham doubled down on his stance that “we want to deep-six this thing” in a Fox News interview.

Graham told the Times that in a Wednesday night phone call he warned Trump against seeking payback after the impeachment process ends.

“I just told him we know how impeachment ends, then after that your fate’s in your own hands,” Graham said. “Get back to being President and have a good story to tell.”

