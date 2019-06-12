Latest
on May 8, 2018 in Columbus, Indiana.
23 mins ago
Upon Questioning, GOP Rep. Pence Quietly Changes FEC Filings About Trump Hotel
46 mins ago
Harris: If I’m Elected, DOJ Would Have ‘No Choice’ But To Prosecute Trump
1 hour ago
In Private, Liz Cheney Pounced On NRCC Head About Plans To Win Back House
news

Trump Privately Intrigued By Impeachment, The Boost It Would Give His Approval

Scott Olson/Getty Images North America
By
June 12, 2019 8:30 am

While President Trump is wary of the consequences of impeachment, he is privately enchanted by the proceedings and the boost they could give his approval numbers, The Washington Post reported.

According to 15 people close to Trump who spoke to the Post, Trump wants to avoid being impeached if he can — and he continues to believe he has done nothing to deserve the “I-word,” as he calls it — but has told aides he will “sue” if it happens. However, he also is fascinated by the whole process and has spoken up about how former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment helped his approval rating.

Trump is also reportedly less worried about the ramifications of impeachment on his legacy and more frustrated with what he sees as a Democratic effort to attack his legitimacy.

Read the full WaPo report here. 

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: