Trump Privately Intrigued By Impeachment, The Boost It Would Give His Approval

While President Trump is wary of the consequences of impeachment, he is privately enchanted by the proceedings and the boost they could give his approval numbers, The Washington Post reported.

According to 15 people close to Trump who spoke to the Post, Trump wants to avoid being impeached if he can — and he continues to believe he has done nothing to deserve the “I-word,” as he calls it — but has told aides he will “sue” if it happens. However, he also is fascinated by the whole process and has spoken up about how former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment helped his approval rating.

Trump is also reportedly less worried about the ramifications of impeachment on his legacy and more frustrated with what he sees as a Democratic effort to attack his legitimacy.

Read the full WaPo report here.