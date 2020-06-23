Latest
28 mins ago
Ammon Bundy & Co. Stage Bogus Special Session At ID Capitol To Reverse COVID Orders
1 hour ago
My Family Saw a Police Car Hit a Kid on Halloween. Then I Learned How NYPD Impunity Works.
1 hour ago
Kentucky Braces For Long Lines As Voters Head To The Polls

Trump Says He Wasn’t Joking About Slowing Down COVID-19 Testing: ‘I Don’t Kid’

US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks to board Air Force One prior to departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, June 23, 2020, as he travels to Arizona to view the border wall and speak at a Re... US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks to board Air Force One prior to departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, June 23, 2020, as he travels to Arizona to view the border wall and speak at a Republican student event. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 23, 2020 10:51 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Trump on Tuesday insisted that he wasn’t kidding when he told attendees at his campaign rally over the weekend in Tulsa that he asked his administration to “slow the testing down, please” on the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Tuesday morning, Trump was pressed on whether he was kidding when he made the claim at his poorly attended rally.

“I don’t kid, let me make it clear,” Trump said. “We have got the greatest testing program anywhere in the world. We test better than anybody in the world. Our tests are the best in the world, and we have the most of them. By having more tests, we find more cases. We did 25 million tests.”

The President then argued that “testing is a double-edged sword” before reiterating that the country is “doing a great job” on it.

“In one way, it tells you, you have cases. In other way, you find out where the cases are and you do a good job,” Trump said. “We are doing a great job. We have never been credited for it. We’re doing the best testing job anywhere in the world.”

Trump’s latest remarks come a day after he refused to confirm whether he requested that his staff “slow the testing down” during an interview with “Scripps.”

Trump’s newfound defense of his remarks at his Tulsa rally contradict White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s explanation the day before when she said that the President made the comment at the rally “in jest.”

“Any suggestion that testing has been curtailed is not rooted in fact,” McEnany said during a White House briefing on Monday.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro shared a similar defense of Trump’s original remarks during an interview on CNN Sunday morning, saying that the President was being “tongue in cheek.”

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30