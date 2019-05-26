Watch Trump Give Enormous ‘President’s Cup’ To Sumo Wrestling Champion

President Donald Trump on Saturday awarded a Japanese sumo wrestling champion with the “President’s Cup,” a huge trophy that stands at four and a half feet tall and weighs over 60 pounds.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the sumo match in Tokyo’s Ryōgoku Kokugikan Stadium with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife.

With the help of a sumo official, Trump handed the cup over to winning wrestler Asanoyama in the wrestling ring at the end of the tournament.

