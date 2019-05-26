Latest
39 mins ago
Tlaib Says Trump Impeachment ‘Not About’ 2020 Elections: ‘Public’s Trust Is At Stake’
2 hours ago
Chuck Todd Tussles With Huckabee Sanders: ‘What’s Rich Is Who’s Muddying Waters’
3 hours ago
Graham Urges Trump To Work With Dems: ‘You Can’t Control’ What They Do
news

Watch Trump Give Enormous ‘President’s Cup’ To Sumo Wrestling Champion

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP
By
May 26, 2019 1:44 pm

President Donald Trump on Saturday awarded a Japanese sumo wrestling champion with the “President’s Cup,” a huge trophy that stands at four and a half feet tall and weighs over 60 pounds.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the sumo match in Tokyo’s Ryōgoku Kokugikan Stadium with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife.

With the help of a sumo official, Trump handed the cup over to winning wrestler Asanoyama in the wrestling ring at the end of the tournament.

Watch below:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: