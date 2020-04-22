Trump’s Hotel Is Seeking COVID-19 Rent Relief From Trump Administration

Trump International Hotel, which is owned by President Donald Trump and currently overseen by his son, Eric Trump, is seeking rent relief from the General Services Administration (GSA) amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Per its lease agreement with the government, Trump Organization pays over $250,000 each month to the GSA for the hotel’s location on Pennsylvania Avenue. As such, the hotel is officially a federally owned building.

Eric Trump, who also manages the President’s Trump Organization, confirmed to the New York Times on Tuesday that the business has recently been asking the GSA for changes on its agreement as the number of hotel patrons shrink due to the virus.

The company wants the GSA to “just treat us the same” as other federally owned buildings that could also be seeking help at this time, Trump told the Times.

“Whatever that may be is fine,” he said.

Though the GSA is an independent federal agency, its administrator, Emily Murphy, was appointed by the President.