NEWARK, NJ - OCTOBER 13: A FedEx airplane makes its way to a runway in front of the skykine of New York City at Newark Liberty Airport on October 13, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
Trump’s Hotel Is Seeking COVID-19 Rent Relief From Trump Administration

The entrance to the Trump International Hotel is viewed on June 5, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
April 22, 2020 8:59 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Trump International Hotel, which is owned by President Donald Trump and currently overseen by his son, Eric Trump, is seeking rent relief from the General Services Administration (GSA) amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Per its lease agreement with the government,  Trump Organization pays over $250,000 each month to the GSA for the hotel’s location on Pennsylvania Avenue. As such, the hotel is officially a federally owned building.

Eric Trump, who also manages the President’s Trump Organization, confirmed to the New York Times on Tuesday that the business has recently been asking the GSA for changes on its agreement as the number of hotel patrons shrink due to the virus.

The company wants the GSA to “just treat us the same” as other federally owned buildings that could also be seeking help at this time, Trump told the Times.

“Whatever that may be is fine,” he said.

Though the GSA is an independent federal agency, its administrator, Emily Murphy, was appointed by the President.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
