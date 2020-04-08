Trump Claims Hospitals Are In ‘Great Shape’ With Ventilators Because Hannity Said So

Latest
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center on September 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump is in town to support the re-election campaign for U.S. Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) as well as Nevada Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt and candidate for Nevada's 3rd House District Danny Tarkanian and 4th House District Cresent Hardy.
Fox News Channel host interviews President Donald Trump before a campaign rally on September 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By
|
April 8, 2020 8:17 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Donald Trump’s feeling confident that the ventilator shortage crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic is fixed. After all, that’s what Fox News host Sean Hannity is saying!

During an interview with the conservative anchor on Tuesday night, Trump claimed that hospitals battling the coronavirus outbreak are “not needing nearly as many” beds and ventilators “as they thought.”

“In fact, I just saw on your show–and a couple of other people just reported back to me–that everyone is in great shape from the standpoint of ventilators,” he told Hannity. “Which is very hard because they’re very expensive and they’re big and they’re very high-tech.”

But contrary to Trump’s claim on Tuesday and his previous complaints that ungrateful governors are overstating how many ventilators they need, the crucial machines are still very much in short supply.

Watch Trump below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
