Trump Claims Hospitals Are In ‘Great Shape’ With Ventilators Because Hannity Said So

President Donald Trump’s feeling confident that the ventilator shortage crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic is fixed. After all, that’s what Fox News host Sean Hannity is saying!

During an interview with the conservative anchor on Tuesday night, Trump claimed that hospitals battling the coronavirus outbreak are “not needing nearly as many” beds and ventilators “as they thought.”

“In fact, I just saw on your show–and a couple of other people just reported back to me–that everyone is in great shape from the standpoint of ventilators,” he told Hannity. “Which is very hard because they’re very expensive and they’re big and they’re very high-tech.”

But contrary to Trump’s claim on Tuesday and his previous complaints that ungrateful governors are overstating how many ventilators they need, the crucial machines are still very much in short supply.

Watch Trump below: