Trump Claims Doctors Left Operating Rooms To Greet Him In El Paso. Hospital Says Nope.

Zach Gibson/Getty Images North America
By
August 22, 2019 4:52 pm
President Trump’s claim that surgeons abandoned their operating tables during the President’s visits to hospitals in the wake of two recent mass shootings is just not true, according to one of the hospitals.

During an unhinged appearance before reporters on Wednesday, in which Trump claimed, among other things, that he is “the chosen one,” the President weighed in on his recent visits to El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. More than 30 people were killed in shooting massacres in those two cities earlier this month.

The President boasted on Wednesday that the people he visited in the hospital “love their President,” adding that “doctors were coming out of the operating rooms.”

“There were hundreds and hundreds of people all over the floor. You couldn’t even walk on it,” he continued.

That’s not what happened, according to the hospital Trump visited in El Paso.

“At no time did, or would, physicians or staff leave active operating rooms during the presidential visit. Our priority is always patient care,” Ryan Mielke, a spokesman for the University Medical Center, told a local ABC affiliate on Thursday.

Reporters were not allowed to accompany Trump on his visit to the hospital in El Paso, perhaps because eight victims of the shooting massacre there did not wish to meet with the President.

“Some of them said they didn’t want to meet with the president. Some of them didn’t want any visitors,” Mielke told the Washington Post at the time. According to the Post, two victims who were already discharged did come back to the hospital to greet Trump.

h/t Raw Story.

