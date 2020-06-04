Trump Hints At A Pardon For Roger Stone: ‘He Can Sleep Well At Night!’

President Donald Trump dangled a pardon for one of his several criminal buddies once again on Thursday morning.

This time it was for GOP strategist Roger Stone, who was sentenced to three years and four months in prison in February for lying to Congress under oath and obstruction of justice.

On Thursday, Trump retweeted a post from conservative activist Charlie Kirk that declared “RT for a full pardon of Roger Stone!”

“Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history. He can sleep well at night!” Trump wrote with the retweet.

The President has made similar complaints about the prosecutions of his other allies: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, who was sentenced to seven years for bank fraud, and former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI but is currently attempting to retract his plea.

All three men were caught up in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s sprawling Russia probe, which Trump has attacked ad nauseam with baseless conspiracy theories that claim the investigators were biased against him.

The President and his GOP allies in Congress have ramped up their efforts to delegitimize the probe with the November elections on the horizon.