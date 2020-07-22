Latest
30 mins ago
Abbott’s Statewide Orders Limit Options For Local Officials Trying To Curb Spread Of COVID-19
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf speaks during a press conference on the actions taken by Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security agents in Portland during continued protests at the US Customs and Border Patrol headquarters on July 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Chad Wolf
53 mins ago
DHS Chief Says His Federal Agents Are ‘Proactively’ Arresting People In Portland
14 hours ago
‘F*ck Them Over Later’: Inside The Massive Alleged Bribery Scheme Rocking Ohio

Trump Held A Fundraiser Mask-Free Hours After Praising Himself For Finally Wearing A Mask

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on July 20, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
July 22, 2020 8:58 a.m.

On the same day he patted himself on the back for finally wearing a mask on Monday, President Donald Trump held a campaign fundraiser at his hotel in Washington, D.C. without a facial covering.

In an Instagram video of the event posted by Madison Cawthorn, a North Carolina congressional GOP candidate, Trump is seen speaking close to a crowd of people without a mask. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) are also in the video, and like Trump, they are seen mingling with attendees bare-faced with little distance between them.

Their lack of facial coverings is a violation of the hotel’s policy mandating that masks are “required for all associates and guests while in public areas where social distancing is not possible,” in adherence to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s city ordinance on masks.

Earlier on Monday, Trump had tweeted a photo of himself wearing a mask after months of mostly refusing to do so and downplaying the effectiveness of wearing facial coverings to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The President called himself “Patriotic” for finally donning a mask, which he had reportedly done as a means to rescue his sinking approval ratings.

Cawthorn’s video was first flagged by ABC News on Tuesday.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30