Trump Gets Heckled: ‘You Can’t Send Us Back! Virginia Is Our Home!’

President Donald Trump was heckled while speaking at a Jamestown 400th anniversary event Tuesday as a young man in a suit cried: “you can’t send us back! Virginia is our home!”

Only one protester was visible in the TV footage of the event, bearing a sign with slogans like “deport hate” and “reunite my family.”

The crowd started up a halfhearted counter-chant of “Trump! Trump! Trump!” in response.

The President jutted his chin out and stopped speaking until security escorted the heckler out, impatiently drumming his fingers on the side of the lectern.