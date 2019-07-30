Latest
on June 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
28 mins ago
Trump Intel Pick Ratcliffe Faces Allegations Of No Intel Experience
ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 02: Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and possible Republican presidential candidate speaks during the Rick ScottÕs Economic Growth Summit held at the DisneyÕs Yacht and Beach Club Convention Center on June 2, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. Many of the leading Republican presidential candidates are scheduled to speak during the event. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Scott Walker-Tied Group Sues Michigan Over Voter-Approved Redistricting Reform
2 hours ago
Gaetz Defends Holocaust Denier By Citing Alan Dershowitz
news

Trump Gets Heckled: ‘You Can’t Send Us Back! Virginia Is Our Home!’

on August 21, 2018 in Charleston, West Virginia.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America
By
July 30, 2019 12:48 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump was heckled while speaking at a Jamestown 400th anniversary event Tuesday as a young man in a suit cried: “you can’t send us back! Virginia is our home!”

Only one protester was visible in the TV footage of the event, bearing a sign with slogans like “deport hate” and “reunite my family.”

The crowd started up a halfhearted counter-chant of “Trump! Trump! Trump!” in response.

The President jutted his chin out and stopped speaking until security escorted the heckler out, impatiently drumming his fingers on the side of the lectern.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: