Latest
15 mins ago
Here Are The Biggest Takeaways From The Second Night Of Democratic Debate
2 hours ago
WATCH LIVE: Round 2 Of The Democratic Primary Debate
3 hours ago
Judge Wants To Know By Monday If Gov’t Will Fold On Census Citizenship Fight
news Immigration

Trump’s First Heckle: Health Care For Undocumented People Is ‘End Of That Race!’

AFP/Getty Images
By
June 27, 2019 9:53 pm

The number of uninsured Americans has spiked by millions under the Trump administration, yet when President Donald Trump weighed in for the first time during the Democratic primary debate Thursday, it was to address health care coverage.

After every Democrat on stage said they would provide health care to undocumented people in their respective plans, Trump objected in a tweet.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: