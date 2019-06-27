Trump’s First Heckle: Health Care For Undocumented People Is ‘End Of That Race!’

The number of uninsured Americans has spiked by millions under the Trump administration, yet when President Donald Trump weighed in for the first time during the Democratic primary debate Thursday, it was to address health care coverage.
After every Democrat on stage said they would provide health care to undocumented people in their respective plans, Trump objected in a tweet.
All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2019