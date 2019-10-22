Trump Re-Ups Widely Debunked DNC Server Conspiracy In Hannity Interview

President Trump is still espousing a conspiracy theory about the DNC servers hacked by Russians in 2016.

During a Monday night interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump re-upped a widely debunked DNC server conspiracy that he referenced in his now-infamous July call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The conspiracy theory accuses Crowdstrike, the cybersecurity firm that the DNC hired in 2016 to investigate the hacking of its servers, of providing the FBI with false information that incriminated Russian hackers while the DNC refused to hand over the servers themselves.

In response to Hannity reading a section of the White House-released memo of the July call in which Trump asked Zelensky for a “favor,” Trump called the 2016 election a “disaster” and said this his administration “went through hell.”

“People were destroyed, their lives were destroyed, not one person colluded,” Trump said. “They found no collusion, no nothing, and they went through hell.”

Trump then repeated the DNC server conspiracy theory that accuses Democrats of planting evidence that their servers were hacked during the 2016 election.

“There was a server, the DNC server, that had never went to the FBI — the FBI didn’t take it,” Trump said. “It was taken by somebody, I guess it’s Crowdstrike, that’s what I have heard.”

Last Thursday, White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney acknowledged that Trump held up military aid to Ukraine over the same conspiracy theory.