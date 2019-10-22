Trump Re-Ups Widely Debunked DNC Server Conspiracy In Hannity Interview

Latest
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center on September 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump is in town to support the re-election campaign for U.S. Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) as well as Nevada Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt and candidate for Nevada's 3rd House District Danny Tarkanian and 4th House District Cresent Hardy.
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Fox News Channel and radio talk show host Sean Hannity (L) interviews U.S. President Donald Trump before a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center on September 20, 2018 in Las... LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Fox News Channel and radio talk show host Sean Hannity (L) interviews U.S. President Donald Trump before a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center on September 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump is in town to support the re-election campaign for U.S. Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) as well as Nevada Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt and candidate for Nevada's 3rd House District Danny Tarkanian and 4th House District Cresent Hardy. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) MORE LESS
October 22, 2019 10:32 am
President Trump is still espousing a conspiracy theory about the DNC servers hacked by Russians in 2016.

During a Monday night interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump re-upped a widely debunked DNC server conspiracy that he referenced in his now-infamous July call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The conspiracy theory accuses Crowdstrike, the cybersecurity firm that the DNC hired in 2016 to investigate the hacking of its servers, of providing the FBI with false information that incriminated Russian hackers while the DNC refused to hand over the servers themselves.

In response to Hannity reading a section of the White House-released memo of the July call in which Trump asked Zelensky for a “favor,” Trump called the 2016 election a “disaster” and said this his administration “went through hell.”

“People were destroyed, their lives were destroyed, not one person colluded,” Trump said. “They found no collusion, no nothing, and they went through hell.”

Trump then repeated the DNC server conspiracy theory that accuses Democrats of planting evidence that their servers were hacked during the 2016 election.

“There was a server, the DNC server, that had never went to the FBI — the FBI didn’t take it,” Trump said. “It was taken by somebody, I guess it’s Crowdstrike, that’s what I have heard.”

Last Thursday, White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney acknowledged that Trump held up military aid to Ukraine over the same conspiracy theory.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
