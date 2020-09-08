Latest
Trump Gripes About Reporter Who Refused To Take Off Mask At Presser

President Donald Trump, arms crossed, speaks to reporters in August 2018. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
September 8, 2020 10:07 a.m.

Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason’s refusal to take off his mask at President Donald Trump’s request during the White House’s Labor Day press conference apparently still rankled Trump on Tuesday morning.

The President retweeted a screenshot posted by GOP operative Arthur Schwartz that purported to show Mason holding a white mask, though the reporter was not wearing a coat and scarf on Monday and his mask was black.

“Same guy that didn’t want to take off his mask yesterday in asking a question while being very socially distanced,” the President wrote. “Fake News!”

On Monday, Trump began his Q&A by demanding that Mason, who was in the middle of asking a question, take off his mask.

The reporter told Trump he would “speak a lot louder.”

“Well, if you don’t take it off, you’re very muffled,” the President replied. “So if you would take it off, it would be a lot easier.”

“I’ll just speak a lot louder. Is that better?” Mason asked at a higher volume.

“It’s better, yeah. It’s better,” Trump said with a huff.

Watch the exchange below:


Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
 
