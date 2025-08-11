Latest
3 days ago
Appeals Court Clears Trump Admin of Contempt of Court in Alien Enemies Act Case
4 days ago
HHS Has Revived a Failed Program to Scrape Americans’ Data and Track Autism, Senate Suggests
4 days ago
Trump’s Attack on Data Has ‘Dangerous Trickle-Down Effect’ for America’s Most Vulnerable

Trump Grabs Control of DC Police, Promises National Guard Deployment

D.C. becomes second city after LA to face an unjustified deployment of federal force
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 11: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House August 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump announced he wi... WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 11: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House August 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump announced he will use his authority to place the DC Metropolitan Police Department under federal control to assist in crime prevention in the nation’s capital. Also pictured (L-R) are Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 11, 2025 12:07 p.m.
Updated August 11, 2025 12:50 p.m.
For at least the next 30 days, the Trump administration will control local law enforcement in D.C.

President Trump on Monday ordered the Metropolitan Police Department placed under emergency federal control. He also said that he was activating the D.C. National Guard for a deployment of around 800 troops to the nation’s capital.

There’s no emergency taking place in D.C. that remotely matches Trump’s justifications for the move. Violent crime rates are at a multi-decade low, according to DOJ data; videos on Monday highlighted the absurdity of the situation by showing federal agents patrolling a serene National Mall.

But at a press conference on Monday, Trump flanked himself with a cast of former Fox News hosts-turned-law enforcement officials and other longtime right-wing media fixtures that he’s appointed to positions of immense authority. They each took turns portraying D.C. as a Mad Max-style hellscape in sudden need of federal and military action. At one point, newly confirmed U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro (Judge Jeanine to Fox News viewers) reached back decades and threatened the “young punks” that have apparently overrun the capital.

In that context, the move is quintessential for Trump II. There’s no emergency to justify what’s a brazen power play, though there is the now-familiar low-effort attempt to persuade their followers one is taking place. On the one hand, it’s an absurd play for attention. On the other, it’s a severe abuse of presidential power that senior officials blocked during Trump’s first term in office.

Under two executive orders Trump issued on Monday, Trump federalized the D.C. police for 30 days. By law, any extension beyond that period requires congressional authorization.

At the same time, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that 800 members of the D.C. National Guard will begin to deploy to D.C. over the coming week. Their stated purpose, per a proclamation titled “Restoring Law and Order in the District of Columbia,” is to “address the epidemic of crime” in D.C.

It’s not entirely clear what practical effect the move will have on the MPD. Pirro said that two Trump administration officials would oversee the police: Terry Cole, the DEA commissioner, will lead federal oversight while U.S. Marshals Service chief Gady Serralta will supervise command and control. Trump joked with Serralta at the presser that he would “fire” him if he turned out to be weak over the next few weeks.

Trump assailed D.C. officials’ oversight of the police department in a declaration announcing the decision. There are too many ironies here to count, but a big one has to do with January 6. Trump, himself a convicted felon, pardoned hundreds of people who attacked Capitol and MPD police officers in an effort to keep him in power after he lost the 2020 election.

But for some of Trump’s acolytes, the point isn’t law and order so much as it is establishing political control. Chris Rufo, the conservative influencer, called for a “crackdown” modeled after El Salvador strongman Nayyib Bukele.

It’s the second instance in the Trump administration’s nearly eight months that he’s sent in troops as a show of force against American civilians. In Los Angeles, the administration managed to skirt invoking the Insurrection Act by federalizing the California National Guard on dubious grounds and via equally dubious means. An appeals court approved the decision after a district court judge ruled it illegal.

But it may have had the intended effect. Local protests in Los Angeles against ICE raids subsided after Trump ordered the military to escort immigration authorities around the city. The National Guard and a related deployment of U.S. Marines in a supporting role left the city last month.

It’s a testament to how little resistance Trump has faced for moves that, in any other modern administration, would be considered absurd abuses of power unprompted by anything outside of narratives of urban decay that are a staple in right-wing media. In 2020, at the height of the George Floyd protests, Trump officials considered – but ultimately declined – to federalize the MPD. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered the police to respond to rioting while pushing back on a statement from then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that Trump would take over the agency, a DOJ IG report found last year.

Now, there’s no such trepidation. It paves the way for further deployments of federal troops and further mixing of federal control, military operations, and local law enforcement.

“I’m going to look at New York in a little while,” Trump said, before hamming it up with similar threats towards Chicago and, once again, Los Angeles. “Let’s do this, let’s do this together.”

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Notable Replies

  1. “Under two executive orders Trump issued on Monday, Trump federalized the D.C. police for 30 days. By law, any extension beyond that period requires congressional authorization.”

    Hahahahhahaha welp of course TSF will follow the law. But if Congress isn’t in recess they’ll just rubber stamp it anyway.

  2. Avatar for danf danf says:

    So apparently you don’t even have to set fire to the Reichstag to declare an emergency. Huh.

  3. Avatar for zandru zandru says:

    Wow! That “Blue Balls” Corristine, Elon’s little DOGGIE boy, must have whined like a dog to his Master Trump after those two (2) juveniles beat him up! One mugging and it’s a “crime wave”! Send in the FBI! The National Guard! Can the Marines be far behind?

  4. (post deleted by author)

  5. Avatar for daled daled says:

    Hmmm, sounds like someone is creating a fortified “bunker” out of what used to be DC

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

42 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for daled Avatar for eldonlazar Avatar for danf Avatar for becca656 Avatar for dont Avatar for jpc Avatar for tao Avatar for hoagie Avatar for benthere Avatar for rickjones Avatar for jrw Avatar for agricola Avatar for davidn Avatar for bcgister Avatar for captainfantastic Avatar for rascal_crone Avatar for garrybee Avatar for osprey Avatar for PrimeTime Avatar for IBecameACitizenforthis Avatar for ClutchCargo Avatar for john_adams Avatar for marciaann

