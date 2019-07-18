Latest
48 mins ago
Trump-Ally Netanyahu Is Mulling Whether Omar, Tlaib Can Enter Israel
56 mins ago
DNC Warns 2020 Candidates Not To Use Russian-Created FaceApp
2 hours ago
Omar Responds To The ‘Send Her Back’ Chant With Photos And Poetry
news 2020 Elections

From ‘Send Her Back’ To ‘Hate-Filled Extremists’: Trump Cements 2020 Strategy

Zach Gibson/Getty Images North America
By
July 18, 2019 8:26 am

During his 2020 campaign rally Wednesday night in North Carolina, President Trump, predictably, could not let his animosity toward four congresswomen of color go, inciting the crowd of supporters to erupt in racist chants that the President did nothing to quell.

Throughout his speech, he piled on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) most viciously — Trump foreshadowed he would do so in a tweet the morning before the rally — accusing her of supporting Al-Qaeda, scorning Jewish people and hating America.

“Some people did something, I don’t think so,” he said, a remark that was met with uproarious “boos” from the crowd. Trump was referencing a recent spout of ring-wing attacks on Omar when it misconstrued comments she made during a speech at the Council on American-Islamic Relations. As he listed other out-of-context perceived offenses by Omar, the crowd continued its expression of discontent before erupting into chants of “Send her back!”

Trump paused, giving the chant a few moments to escalate, as he subtly smirked.

He later repeated a version of his own “go back” refrain, suggesting to the “hate-filled extremists” — presumably Omar and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (whom he just called “Cortez” because the full name “takes too much time”), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressey (D-MA) — to “leave.”

“Tonight I have a suggestion for the hate-filled extremists who are constantly trying to tear our country down. They never have anything good to say. That’s why I say, hey, if they don’t like it, let them leave. Let them leave.”

Omar responded to Trump’s latest racist remarks with a quote from the Maya Angelou poem, “Still I Rise.”

While the racist chants from Trump supporters could be perceived as a mere natural escalation of the President’s racist rhetoric this week, the crowd’s reaction could be more calculated, according to the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman. 

During an interview with CNN on Thursday morning, Haberman said “stoking racial tensions” has become an official “strategy” for 2020. Some of Trump’s most inflammatory remarks at the rally were included on his teleprompter speech, CNN noted. According to Haberman, the Trump campaign has decided that “stoking racial tension is going to be more effective than talking about the economy.”

The “new strategy” developed as the campaign assessed the public reaction to Trump’s initial racist tweet over the weekend, she said.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: