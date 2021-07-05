Trump Irked Over Giuliani Requesting Pay For Efforts To Overturn Election Results

Former President Trump has reportedly cut ties with his former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and has been annoyed with Giuliani’s requests for financial compensation in his efforts to overturn the election results.

An excerpt of “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency” by Michael Wolff published in The Times of London on Monday documents Trump’s frustration over his fruitless attempts to challenge his loss to Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election.

The excerpt adds to Giuliani’s reportedly unsuccessful attempts at getting paid for legal work amid Trump’s refusal to concede and falsehoods of a stolen election.

“Trump is annoyed that he tried to get paid for his election challenge work,” Wolff wrote, according to The Times.

Giuliani reportedly has “gotten only the cold shoulder” when asking Trump for payment, and has been “cast out, cut off” by Trump’s family.

Wolff also reported that Trump has asked visitors of his Mar-a-Lago resort whether “they know any good lawyers” to help his long-shot efforts of overturning the election results.

Giuliani, who spearheaded the Trump campaign’s efforts to delegitimize the election process, is being investigated by the Justice Department into whether he violated foreign lobbying laws while working as Trump’s lawyer.

Last month, Giuliani’s license to practice law in New York was suspended as a result of his crusade to subvert the 2020 election on Trump’s behalf.

In its order, a New York appellate court stated that “there is uncontroverted evidence” that Giuliani “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large” in his capacity as a lawyer to Trump and the Trump campaign.

“These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client,” read a per curium decision from the court announcing the news.

“We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee (sometimes AGC or Committee).”

Giuliani is also seeking to get the defamation lawsuit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems dismissed. Alongside Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Giuliani repeatedly pushed unfounded conspiracies of Dominion flipping millions of votes away from Trump.

Last week, Dominion pulled Giuliani into its lawsuit against Fox News as well. According to Bloomberg, Giuliani was issued a subpoena as part of the voting machine company’s defamation suit against the news network, requesting all documents related to his appearances on Fox News dating back to 2016. The subpoena also seeks any communications that Giuliani had with the network about the 2020 election and Dominion.