Latest
16 hours ago
Graham Wants To ‘Make Trump Successful,’ But ‘Not At All Cost’
17 hours ago
GOP Rep. Who Wouldn’t Rule Out Impeaching Trump Announces Retirement
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Rudy Giuliani attends the game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 28, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City.MLB players across the league are wearing special uniforms to commemorate Memorial Day. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
22 hours ago
Giuliani Insists He Tries ‘Very Hard’ To Be ‘Super Ethical And Always Legal’

Trump Announces G-7 Summit Won’t Be Held At His Resort After All

President Donald Trump speaks to the press on the South Lawn of the White House. (Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
October 20, 2019 9:26 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Well, there goes that lead balloon.

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday night via Twitter that next year’s G-7 won’t be held at his Trump National Doral resort after all.

Trump complained that he thought he was “doing something very good” by using his own resort to host the summit, but the “Hostile Media and their Democratic Partners” had gone “CRAZY” over the idea.

“Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020,” he tweeted.

Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney announced last week that the G-7 summit would be held at the President’s resort in Doral, Florida.

The decision was met with widespread criticism over Trump blatantly using the G-7 to promote and raise profits for his own property. The administration tried to mitigate the controversy by claiming the resort would only charge “at cost.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: