Trump Announces G-7 Summit Won’t Be Held At His Resort After All

Well, there goes that lead balloon.

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday night via Twitter that next year’s G-7 won’t be held at his Trump National Doral resort after all.

Trump complained that he thought he was “doing something very good” by using his own resort to host the summit, but the “Hostile Media and their Democratic Partners” had gone “CRAZY” over the idea.

“Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020,” he tweeted.

Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney announced last week that the G-7 summit would be held at the President’s resort in Doral, Florida.

The decision was met with widespread criticism over Trump blatantly using the G-7 to promote and raise profits for his own property. The administration tried to mitigate the controversy by claiming the resort would only charge “at cost.”