Trump Pulls In $46 Million In Fourth Fundraising Quarter

BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 18: President Donald Trump leaves his Merry Christmas Rally at the Kellogg Arena on December 18, 2019 in Battle Creek, Michigan. While Trump spoke at the rally the House of Represent... BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 18: President Donald Trump leaves his Merry Christmas Rally at the Kellogg Arena on December 18, 2019 in Battle Creek, Michigan. While Trump spoke at the rally the House of Representatives voted, mostly along party lines, to impeach the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, making him just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 2, 2020 10:05 a.m.
President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign raised $46 million in the fourth fundraising quarter, giving him $102.7 million in cash on hand heading into 2020, according to campaign officials.

Trump campaign officials also told Reuters that the President’s current cash on hand tops where President Barack Obama was at this point in his presidency, when he had $81.8 million to spend at the end of 2011.

According to the Daily Beast, Trump’s number surpasses each Democrat’s fourth quarter haul, though Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) comes closest with $34.5 million.

That being said, Trump’s current financial dominance is hardly surprising. Unlike the Democrats, he is the Republicans’ sole serious candidate — the Democrats are currently splitting the available donor pool multiple ways. Trump also broke with common practice in keeping his campaign machinery going as he filed for reelection right after he won in 2016, allowing him to keep steadily fundraising throughout his presidency.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
