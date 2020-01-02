Trump Pulls In $46 Million In Fourth Fundraising Quarter

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign raised $46 million in the fourth fundraising quarter, giving him $102.7 million in cash on hand heading into 2020, according to campaign officials.

Trump campaign officials also told Reuters that the President’s current cash on hand tops where President Barack Obama was at this point in his presidency, when he had $81.8 million to spend at the end of 2011.

According to the Daily Beast, Trump’s number surpasses each Democrat’s fourth quarter haul, though Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) comes closest with $34.5 million.

That being said, Trump’s current financial dominance is hardly surprising. Unlike the Democrats, he is the Republicans’ sole serious candidate — the Democrats are currently splitting the available donor pool multiple ways. Trump also broke with common practice in keeping his campaign machinery going as he filed for reelection right after he won in 2016, allowing him to keep steadily fundraising throughout his presidency.