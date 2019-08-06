Latest
Trump Live-Tweets ‘Fox And Friends’ As Hosts Pummel Obama

By
August 6, 2019 8:08 am
Instead of outright swiping at former President Barack Obama for weighing in on the latest mass shootings over the weekend, President Trump took a more passive approach.

Trump tweeted out quotes from his favorite cable news hosts’ commentary on Obama’s statement on Monday, which called out world leaders for using racist rhetoric.

The “Fox and Friends” co-hosts criticized Obama for weighing in because former President George W. Bush didn’t do the same after the Sandy Hook shooting.

Trump rounded out his Twitter thread by again arguing that he is the “least” racist person because minority unemployment numbers are so low.

Watch the “Fox and Friends” segment below:

