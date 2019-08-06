Trump Live-Tweets ‘Fox And Friends’ As Hosts Pummel Obama

Instead of outright swiping at former President Barack Obama for weighing in on the latest mass shootings over the weekend, President Trump took a more passive approach.

Trump tweeted out quotes from his favorite cable news hosts’ commentary on Obama’s statement on Monday, which called out world leaders for using racist rhetoric.

The “Fox and Friends” co-hosts criticized Obama for weighing in because former President George W. Bush didn’t do the same after the Sandy Hook shooting.

Trump rounded out his Twitter thread by again arguing that he is the “least” racist person because minority unemployment numbers are so low.

“Did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook. President Obama had 32 mass shootings during his reign. Not many people said Obama is out of Control. Mass shootings were happening before the President even thought about running for Pres.” @kilmeade @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019

“It’s political season and the election is around the corner. They want to continue to push that racist narrative.” @ainsleyearhardt @foxandfriends And I am the least racist person. Black, Hispanic and Asian Unemployment is the lowest (BEST) in the history of the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019

Watch the “Fox and Friends” segment below: