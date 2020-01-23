Trump Flips Out About His Senate Impeachment Trial On Twitter

Latest
President Donald Trump speaks to the press during Finnish President Sauli Niinisto's visit to the White House on October 02, 2019. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
January 23, 2020 9:07 a.m.
After mostly confining his Twitter feed to retweets from GOP allies this week, a livid President Donald Trump fired off tweet after tweet in an extended rant about his Senate impeachment trial on Thursday morning.

“The Democrat House would not give us lawyers, or not one witness, but now demand that the Republican Senate produce the witnesses that the House never sought, or even asked for?” he tweeted. “They had their chance, but pretended to rush. Most unfair & corrupt hearing in Congressional history!”

The tweet contained multiple falsehoods; House Democrats had invited White House lawyers to participate in the Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearings and had issued several subpoenas to the Trump administration officials whom Democrats seek to subpoena again in the Senate trial. However, GOP senators have voted against allowing witnesses and documents.

“No matter what you give to the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, it will never be enough!” Trump wrote a few minutes later.

Followed up by: “The Democrats & Shifty Schiff, whose presentation to the Senate was loaded with lies and misrepresentations, are refusing to state that the Obama Administration withheld aid from many countries including Ukraine, Pakistan, Philippines, Egypt, Honduras, & Mexico. Witch Hunt!”

Since the trial kicked off this week, Trump has mostly retweeted comments about impeachment from Republican loyalists and Fox News analysts instead of posting his own thoughts on the matter.

Cristina Cabrera
