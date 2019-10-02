Latest
4 mins ago
Schiff On Trump Whistleblower Demand: ‘A Blatant Effort To Intimidate Witnesses’
Billionaire co-founder of Galleon Group Raj Rajaratnam, right, enters Manhattan federal court with his attorney John Dowd, Friday, April 29, 2011, in New York. Jury deliberations continue in the trial of Rajaratnam, who is accused of gaining $63 million from trading on illegal stock tips. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
14 mins ago
Giuliani Associate Hires John Dowd To Represent Him In House Probes
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: The Trump International Hotel located at 1100 Pennsylvania Ave, NW. The building that was the Old Post office and Clock Tower was completed in 1899 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)
20 mins ago
A Foreign Government Reportedly Booked Trump Hotel Rooms That Were Never Used

Ahead Of Meeting With Finland Prez, Trump Spends Morning Rage Tweeting At Dems

President Donald Trump welcomed President Sauli Niinistö of the Republic of Finland, at the West Wing Portico (North Lawn) of the White House, on Monday, August 28, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
President Donald Trump welcomed President Sauli Niinistö of the Republic of Finland, at the West Wing Portico (North Lawn) of the White House, on Monday, August 28, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By
|
October 2, 2019 12:12 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Trump is meeting with the President of Finland Wednesday afternoon, but ahead of the official visit he had bigger fish to fry.

House Democratic leaders held a press conference on Wednesday morning, just an hour before Finish President Sauli Niinistö was set to arrive at the White House. Trump spent that time rage-tweeting expletives at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Trump called Democrats’ impeachment inquiry “BULLSHIT” after deriding the “brains, honor and strength” of Schiff, whom Trump said was incomparable to his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump also mocked Pelosi’s opening remarks about prescription drug legislation and the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal as nothing more than “camouflage for trying to win an election through impeachment.”

The press conference functioned as an update on the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. While the rest of Congress is on recess, several House committees will hear depositions from key figures in the ever-evolving Trump-Ukraine scandal, which is the basis of Democrats’ impeachment probe.

Schiff warned that Democrats would not take stonewalling from the White House lightly, threatening that any efforts to block the House’s subpoenas would be considered obstruction of justice.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: