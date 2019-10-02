Ahead Of Meeting With Finland Prez, Trump Spends Morning Rage Tweeting At Dems

President Trump is meeting with the President of Finland Wednesday afternoon, but ahead of the official visit he had bigger fish to fry.

House Democratic leaders held a press conference on Wednesday morning, just an hour before Finish President Sauli Niinistö was set to arrive at the White House. Trump spent that time rage-tweeting expletives at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Trump called Democrats’ impeachment inquiry “BULLSHIT” after deriding the “brains, honor and strength” of Schiff, whom Trump said was incomparable to his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump also mocked Pelosi’s opening remarks about prescription drug legislation and the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal as nothing more than “camouflage for trying to win an election through impeachment.”

Nancy Pelosi just said that she is interested in lowering prescription drug prices & working on the desperately needed USMCA. She is incapable of working on either. It is just camouflage for trying to win an election through impeachment. The Do Nothing Democrats are stuck in mud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

Adam Schiff should only be so lucky to have the brains, honor and strength of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. For a lowlife like Schiff, who completely fabricated my words and read them to Congress as though they were said by me, to demean a First in Class at West Point, is SAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306. Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

The press conference functioned as an update on the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. While the rest of Congress is on recess, several House committees will hear depositions from key figures in the ever-evolving Trump-Ukraine scandal, which is the basis of Democrats’ impeachment probe.

Schiff warned that Democrats would not take stonewalling from the White House lightly, threatening that any efforts to block the House’s subpoenas would be considered obstruction of justice.