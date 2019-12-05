Trump Tries To Explain Away ‘Favor’ Comment During Zelensky Call

President Donald Trump addressed his request of a “favor” from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Thursday, insisting that by “us” he meant “U.S.”

….”I would like to have the Attorney General (of the United States) call you or your people…..” This, based on what I have seen, is their big point – and it is no point at a all (except for a big win for me!). The Democrats should apologize to the American people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

On that July 25 call, Trump then asked Zelensky to concoct baseless investigations into the Bidens and into a Republican conspiracy theory about Ukraine meddling in the 2016 election.

The “favor” line is at the heart of the impeachment inquiry and one of Trump’s most self-incriminating moments. In a report released Tuesday, Democrats said that Trump abused his office by trying to get a foreign government to hobble his political opponent.