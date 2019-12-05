Trump Tries To Explain Away ‘Favor’ Comment During Zelensky Call

Latest
By
|
December 5, 2019 8:12 a.m.
President Donald Trump addressed his request of a “favor” from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Thursday, insisting that by “us” he meant “U.S.”

On that July 25 call, Trump then asked Zelensky to concoct baseless investigations into the Bidens and into a Republican conspiracy theory about Ukraine meddling in the 2016 election.

The “favor” line is at the heart of the impeachment inquiry and one of Trump’s most self-incriminating moments. In a report released Tuesday, Democrats said that Trump abused his office by trying to get a foreign government to hobble his political opponent.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM
