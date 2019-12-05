Latest
21 mins ago
Pelosi Directs House Judiciary Dems To Proceed With Articles Of Impeachment
1 hour ago
Biden Capitalizes On World Leaders Mocking Trump With New Ad
2 hours ago
‘Are You Ready?’: Pelosi Surveys Caucus Ahead Of Impeachment Announcement Thursday

Convinced He’ll Get A Fair Trial In The Senate, Trump Goads Dems To Impeach Him ‘Fast’

HERTFORD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: U.S. President Donald Trump attends the NATO summit at the Grove Hotel on December 4, 2019 in Watford, England. France and the UK signed the Treaty of Dunkirk in 1947 in the aftermath... HERTFORD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: U.S. President Donald Trump attends the NATO summit at the Grove Hotel on December 4, 2019 in Watford, England. France and the UK signed the Treaty of Dunkirk in 1947 in the aftermath of WW2 cementing a mutual alliance in the event of an attack by Germany or the Soviet Union. The Benelux countries joined the Treaty and in April 1949 expanded further to include North America and Canada followed by Portugal, Italy, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. This new military alliance became the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). The organisation grew with Greece and Turkey becoming members and a re-armed West Germany was permitted in 1955. This encouraged the creation of the Soviet-led Warsaw Pact delineating the two sides of the Cold War. This year marks the 70th anniversary of NATO. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 5, 2019 9:03 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

As the White House prepares its defense for an all-but-impending Senate impeachment trial, President Trump goaded Democrats on Thursday morning to impeach him “fast.”

In a tweet thread, Trump, in language resembling a royal decree, claimed Democrats had “gone crazy” and urged them to “impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate.”

The tweet comes on the heels of news that the White House plans to bring live witnesses to the Senate floor for trial, instead of taped depositions. According to the Washington Post, White House Director of Legislative Affairs Eric Ueland told reporters Wednesday that Trump “wants his case made fully in the Senate.”

“In this instance, we believe very strongly — given the fatally flawed process in the House — that if they were to elect against our better advice [and] send over impeachment to the Senate, that we need witnesses as part of our trial and a full defense of the president on the facts,” he said, according to the Post.

Ueland was one of several White House officials who met with Republican senators on Wednesday to construct its trial strategy. The White House reportedly believes that Trump will easily win an acquittal in the Senate.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: