Latest
1 min ago
New RNC Video On Mail-In Voting Push Is Littered With Falsehoods
9 mins ago
Trump Says He Wasn’t Joking About Slowing Down COVID-19 Testing: ‘I Don’t Kid’
37 mins ago
Ammon Bundy & Co. Stage Bogus Special Session At ID Capitol To Reverse COVID Orders

Trump Faces Backlash For Tweeting Race-Baiting Vids Of Black Men Attacking White People

President Donald Trump holds at the White House on June 5, 2020. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
June 23, 2020 11:00 a.m.

President Donald Trump has sparked outrage after he retweeted dog-whistling videos of random Black men attacking white people on Monday night.

“So terrible!” Trump tweeted with a now-deleted video of a Black man shoving a white woman against the side of a New York subway train.

Exactly one minute later, the President tweeted a video from conservative hardliner Matt Walsh showing a Black man hitting a white male Macy’s employee inside a store.

“Looks what’s going on here. Where are the protesters? Was this man arrested?” Trump wrote in the second tweet, referring to the demonstrators who are protesting systemic racism against Black people after George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, was killed by a white police officer during an arrest.

The video of the Macy’s incident was filmed last week by the Black man’s brother, FT Quay, who told the New York Post this past Saturday that the white man had called them the N-word right before the video started. Quay said he had not been contacted by the police.

During a CNN appearance on Tuesday morning, Axios reporter Alexi McCammon described Trump’s tweets as “another example of something that President Trump is doing, apparently to fan the flames and sort of exacerbate these racial tensions that we’re already seeing played out throughout the country.”

Others blasted Trump for the posts.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30