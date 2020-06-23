Trump Faces Backlash For Tweeting Race-Baiting Vids Of Black Men Attacking White People

President Donald Trump has sparked outrage after he retweeted dog-whistling videos of random Black men attacking white people on Monday night.

“So terrible!” Trump tweeted with a now-deleted video of a Black man shoving a white woman against the side of a New York subway train.

Exactly one minute later, the President tweeted a video from conservative hardliner Matt Walsh showing a Black man hitting a white male Macy’s employee inside a store.

“Looks what’s going on here. Where are the protesters? Was this man arrested?” Trump wrote in the second tweet, referring to the demonstrators who are protesting systemic racism against Black people after George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, was killed by a white police officer during an arrest.

The video of the Macy’s incident was filmed last week by the Black man’s brother, FT Quay, who told the New York Post this past Saturday that the white man had called them the N-word right before the video started. Quay said he had not been contacted by the police.

During a CNN appearance on Tuesday morning, Axios reporter Alexi McCammon described Trump’s tweets as “another example of something that President Trump is doing, apparently to fan the flames and sort of exacerbate these racial tensions that we’re already seeing played out throughout the country.”

Others blasted Trump for the posts.

Historically presidents have tried to calm tensions and not stoke them but elect a racist reality television host…. https://t.co/yIMXhea3n0 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) June 23, 2020

There's a not-terribly-subtle subculture of white nationalists and neo-Nazis who share video footage of black people assaulting white people, trying to make images they believe will incite race hatred go viral. Anyhow, the president of the US is a key member of that community. https://t.co/55sLcZeafz — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) June 23, 2020

when the dogwhistle becomes a foghorn — shauna (@goldengateblond) June 23, 2020

The President of the United States is sharing videos of crimes committed by black people to push back on the notion that racism is a problem in our society — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 23, 2020

Very cool that the so-called "least racist person in history" is currently spending his evening tweeting out videos of random black men attacking white people. https://t.co/1LMikDf7uR — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 23, 2020