Trump Explodes After Nevada Approves Automatically Sending All Voters Mail-In Ballots

President Donald Trump swore on Monday morning to dismantle Nevada’s move to automatically send registered voters mail-in ballots for the November elections after the state’s Democratic-controlled legislature approved a bill to do so on Sunday, which Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) is expected to sign.

Trump claimed via Twitter that the measure, which aims to protect voters from the COVID-19 pandemic, will make it “impossible for Republicans to win the state,” reflecting his main grievance with vote-by-mail systems: that they supposedly hurt him politically, particularly in a swing state like Nevada.

The President also claimed the the post office “could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation,” which could indeed be the case considering that his own administration is implementing extensive procedural changes at the U.S. Postal Service that may jeopardize the agency’s ability to process mail-in ballots.

“Using Covid to steal the state,” Trump tweeted of the Nevada legislature. “See you in Court!”

The President’s threat on Monday echoes his similarly explosive reaction in May when Nevada sent its voters mail-in ballots for its June primary elections. At the time, Trump accused state lawmakers of trying to “cheat” and vowed to “hold up funds” from the Silver State as punishment.