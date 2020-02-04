Trump Excludes CNN Anchors From White House’s Pre-SOTU Lunch

President Donald Trump has blocked CNN anchors from attending a private annual lunch hosted by the White House on the day of the State of the Union, according to the network

Three unnamed sources told CNN on Monday that the network’s anchors would not be invited to the presidential lunch, which is traditionally held off the record for news anchors from top networks who plan to cover the State of the Union speech.

CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Wolf Blitzer were guests last year.

The network is one of Trump’s favorite targets in his frequent attacks against the press over negative coverage.