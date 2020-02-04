Latest
2 hours ago
Trump And His Campaign Pounce On Dems’ Iowa Caucus Fiasco
9 hours ago
Massive Vote Tallying Issues Bog Down Iowa Caucuses
17 hours ago
Some GOPers Don’t Even Want To Weigh In On The Merits Of House’s Case

Trump Excludes CNN Anchors From White House’s Pre-SOTU Lunch

President Donald Trump gets into an exchange with CNN reporter Jim Acosta during a news conference at the White House a day after the midterm elections on November 7, 2018. (Photo by Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images)
By
|
February 4, 2020 9:48 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump has blocked CNN anchors from attending a private annual lunch hosted by the White House on the day of the State of the Union, according to the network

Three unnamed sources told CNN on Monday that the network’s anchors would not be invited to the presidential lunch, which is traditionally held off the record for news anchors from top networks who plan to cover the State of the Union speech.

CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Wolf Blitzer were guests last year.

The network is one of Trump’s favorite targets in his frequent attacks against the press over negative coverage.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: