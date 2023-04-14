Latest
2 hours ago
Supreme Court Issues Stay, At Least Temporarily Blocking Mifepristone Restrictions From Taking Effect 
5 hours ago
Leaked Audio Shows Tennessee GOP Infighting After Being Labeled ‘Racist’ For Expulsion Vote
9 hours ago
How A Rural California County Became A Petri Dish For the Big Lie

Trump Enlists MAGA Footsoldiers To Join His DeSantis Shade Brigade

TOPSHOT - Former President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. attend the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 287 mixed martial arts event at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 8, 2023. (Photo by CH... TOPSHOT - Former President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. attend the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 287 mixed martial arts event at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 8, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 14, 2023 11:51 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

More of former president Donald Trump’s compatriots have joined in on pointedly criticizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, presumed to be Trump’s top rival in 2024 once he launches his expected presidential bid later this year.

On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. slammed the governor for promoting his book in Ohio as South Florida is rocked by flooding from historically high rainfall.

“Fort Lauderdale is under water and DeSantis is campaigning in Ohio right now instead of taking care of the people suffering in his state,” he wrote on Twitter. He was responding to a press conference held that day by Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

When asked by a reporter whether he’d heard from the governor, the mayor responded that “Governor DeSantis has not yet called.”

DeSantis acknowledged the flood on Twitter a few hours later by announcing a state of emergency in Broward County.

Meanwhile, the Trump-aligned super PAC Make America Great Again Inc. released an excruciating attack ad about the governor on Friday morning, making fun of him for a recent report that revealed he ate pudding with his fingers on a plane.

As a stand-in for DeSantis mimics his accused behavior, a narrator goes after the governor:

“Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don’t belong,” he said as the stand-in dips three fingers into a container of chocolate pudding. “And we’re not just talking about pudding.”

The narrator goes on to attack DeSantis for cutting Medicare and Social Security benefits.

“Tell Ron DeSantis to keep his pudding fingers off our money,” he said. “Oh, and get this man a spoon!”

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Kaila Philo is an investigative reporter at Talking Points Memo. Previously, she was the Government and Political Institutions Reporter at Grid News and the Justice Department correspondent for Courthouse News Service. Her work on politics and the justice system has also appeared in Politico, Vice News, and The Atlantic.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: