Trump Enlists MAGA Footsoldiers To Join His DeSantis Shade Brigade

More of former president Donald Trump’s compatriots have joined in on pointedly criticizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, presumed to be Trump’s top rival in 2024 once he launches his expected presidential bid later this year.

On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. slammed the governor for promoting his book in Ohio as South Florida is rocked by flooding from historically high rainfall.

“Fort Lauderdale is under water and DeSantis is campaigning in Ohio right now instead of taking care of the people suffering in his state,” he wrote on Twitter. He was responding to a press conference held that day by Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

When asked by a reporter whether he’d heard from the governor, the mayor responded that “Governor DeSantis has not yet called.”

DeSantis acknowledged the flood on Twitter a few hours later by announcing a state of emergency in Broward County.

Meanwhile, the Trump-aligned super PAC Make America Great Again Inc. released an excruciating attack ad about the governor on Friday morning, making fun of him for a recent report that revealed he ate pudding with his fingers on a plane.

As a stand-in for DeSantis mimics his accused behavior, a narrator goes after the governor:

“Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don’t belong,” he said as the stand-in dips three fingers into a container of chocolate pudding. “And we’re not just talking about pudding.”

The narrator goes on to attack DeSantis for cutting Medicare and Social Security benefits.

“Tell Ron DeSantis to keep his pudding fingers off our money,” he said. “Oh, and get this man a spoon!”