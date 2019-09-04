Trump Administration To Halt Shift Toward Energy-Saving Light Bulbs

In yet another hit to efforts to combat climate change, President Donald Trump’ administration announced on Wednesday that it was rescinding conservation rules requiring energy-saving light bulbs.

The Department of Energy’s policy changes will halt the shift toward LED light bulbs, which help save energy and reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

Under the new policy, manufacturers are no longer required to meet energy conservation standards for several types of light bulbs, such as candle-shaped and reflector bulbs.

The administration’s rollback will be a boon for the light bulb manufacturers who opposed the regulations, though it could lead to further greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

The rule will go into effect on October 5.

The Trump administration is also rolling back key regulations on methane emissions, another contributor to climate change.