Latest
54 mins ago
FBI Monitoring Protest Groups At Migrant Detention Centers As ‘Extremists’
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 25: NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre speaks during the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting Leadership Forum on April 25, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The NRA annual meeting runs from April 25-27. (Photo by John Gress/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
San Fran Board Of Supervisors Passes Resolution Labeling NRA Domestic Terror Org
2 hours ago
Trump Shows Hurricane’s Path With Apparent Doctored Bubble To Include Alabama

Trump Administration To Halt Shift Toward Energy-Saving Light Bulbs

Energy-saving light bulbs on display at a foreign home store outlet in Beijing. (WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
September 4, 2019 1:45 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

In yet another hit to efforts to combat climate change, President Donald Trump’ administration announced on Wednesday that it was rescinding conservation rules requiring energy-saving light bulbs.

The Department of Energy’s policy changes will halt the shift toward LED light bulbs, which help save energy and reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

Under the new policy, manufacturers are no longer required to meet energy conservation standards for several types of light bulbs, such as candle-shaped and reflector bulbs.

The administration’s rollback will be a boon for the light bulb manufacturers who opposed the regulations, though it could lead to further greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

The rule will go into effect on October 5.

The Trump administration is also rolling back key regulations on methane emissions, another contributor to climate change.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: