In Latest 2020 Predictions, Trump Only Has Nice Things To Say About … Warren?

In recent press interviews, President Trump has offered up a litany of takes on the Democratic primary field. He’s maintained his penchant for physical insults against Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), but offered a meager, yet surprising, compliment to a foe he’s taken to mocking over her handling of her Native American heritage — or lack thereof.

During an interview with Time magazine, Trump said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is “doing pretty well.”

He didn’t have anything positive to say about any of the others, predicting only that a “progressive” would win the primary.

When asked about Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) he claimed she “has not surged.” He questioned where Biden’s “magic” is and declared South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg “never” had a chance because, “I just don’t feel it.”

During his first interview with a Spanish language television network, Trump repeated more of the same about Biden and Sanders.

“Bernie looks like he’s had it, Bernie looks crazy, but he always did,” he said. “But he looks like a tired crazy right now and Joe Biden, he just looks like he’s exhausted, I don’t know what happened to him, but he looks exhausted and he doesn’t do any work, he’s not working.”