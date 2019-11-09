Trump Expected To Attend LSU-Alabama Game In Midst Of Voting For LA Governor

Latest
November 9, 2019 12:53 p.m.
President Donald Trump plans to attend the LSU-Alabama football game Saturday afternoon, an event coincidentally occurring on the last day of early voting in the Louisiana gubernatorial election runoff.

Trump is stumping aggressively for Republican Eddie Rispone, trying to give him an edge over incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards (D-LA). Trump wants a Republican victory all the more after Gov. Matt Bevin (R-KY) apparently fell to his Democratic challenger despite Trump’s best efforts.

Trump already held a rally in Monroe, Louisiana earlier this week.

According to the most recent polling, the race is extremely close, with Edwards having a slight lead. Edwards has successfully navigated the deep redness of the state by holding conservative views on abortion and gun rights intermixed with more traditional Democratic positions.

