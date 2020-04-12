Trump: Rebuilding Economy Will ‘Honor All Those Who Perished’ From COVID-19

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force in the James Brady Briefing Room April 10, 2020 at the White House in Washington, DC. According to Johns Hopkins University, New York state has more confirmed coronavirus cases than any other country outside of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
April 12, 2020 9:29 a.m.
President Trump told Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro Saturday night that he believes rebuilding the economy will “honor” those who have died from COVID-19.

When asked what his prayer and message is to Americans during Holy Week, Trump first touted that his administration was “doing things this country had never done before” before saying that they’re going to “rebuild” the economy “again in honor of all those who perished.”

Trump went on to argue that the economy’s eventual reopening will have “a great chance” being a “renaissance” for the country and that he expects it to rebound “like a rocket ship” thanks to the $2 trillion coronavirus economic relief package.

“And I think the stimulus, coupled with this pent-up demand and everybody wanting to get out and go back to work,” Trump said. “I think we’re going to have a just a tremendous surge.”

Trump added that the administration “did it the right way” because of how it “took care of social distancing.”

“Words that nobody ever heard before, frankly, and phrases. But if we didn’t do that, we would have pulled through it,” Trump said. “There were estimates, 2.2 million people. Well, if you cut that in more than half and you said a million and cut that in half. You say 500,000, it just would have been unacceptable.”

After acknowledging that Americans have “gone through a lot” with the coronavirus outbreak, Trump said he thinks the country will be “coming in on the very, very low side, below the lowest side of the curve of death.”

“It’s a horrible thing. A lot of pain in the country. A lot of great, great serious pain,” Trump said. “But we’ll be back bigger and better and stronger than ever before, you watch.”

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
