Trump Doral To Host Golf Tournament With ‘Miami’s Hottest Strippers’

President Trump’s Florida golf club will host “Miami’s hottest strippers” later this week for a golf tournament thrown by an area strip club, where attendees will be able to choose a stripper to be their “caddy girl” for the day.

Trump’s establishments have faced scrutiny for lax security and hosting foreign dignitaries, but this may just be the first time a strip club is hosting an event at a property owned by a sitting president.

The event, held by Shadow Cabaret, was first reported by the Washington Post.

It’s being billed as “the ultimate VIP experience” featuring “beautiful” women — though the strip club’s marketing director, Emanuele Mancuso, assured the Washington Post that the women will be “be clothed the whole time” at the golf course in Doral, Florida. After the golf tournament, the event will continue at the Shadow Cabaret strip club in Hialeah.

Shadow Cabaret markets its Hialeah location, one of two, as “only minutes from Miami International Airport” and “featuring a full kitchen, full bar, and full nudity with spacious VIP and private dance rooms,” as well as a Scarface theme.

VIPs at the tournament get the “caddy girl of your choice,” a Trump Doral hotel stay and a half hour in the strip club’s VIP room, according to a poster on the club’s website. Another poster features a lipstick-stained golf ball.

For participants who sign up after Wednesday, Mancuso told the Post, “they’re going to have an auction” on Friday night. ExoticDancer.com reported the golf portion of the weekend would feature “100 beautiful Shadow’s caddy girls.”

Sponsors for this weekend’s event include “Roll White Boys,” a clothing and weed paraphernalia company based in Pembroke Pines. Julio Garcia, who said he was one of the company’s owners, told TPM over the phone Wednesday that it was supplying items for tournament participants’ goodie bags.

“They’re getting papers, grinders, a little bit of CBD, rolling trays, things like that,” he said.

The event is being marketed as a charity event, with proceeds apparently going to Miami All Stars. Yet, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Agriculture, which regulates non-profits in the state, told the Post that the group wasn’t a legally recognized non-profit.

Carlos Alamilla, Miami All Stars’ director, told the Post it provides basketball training, academic support and other services to roughly 40 young people in Miami. Alamilla’s no fan of the President, at one point tweeting that Trump wanted to “#makeamericawhite.”

He told the post that the strip club’s involvement “doesn’t jive with what we do,” and that Trump is “contrary to everything to we believe,” but that the funds raised were worth participating. No kids would be at the golf event, he said.