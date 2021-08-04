Latest
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 19: on the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
4 hours ago ago
GOP AR Guv. Now Regrets Signing Ban On Mask Requirements: ‘I Wish That Had Not Become Law’
5 hours ago ago
Judge Blocks TX Guv Abbott’s New Rule Allowing Troopers To Pull Over Cars Carrying Immigrants
Armed homeowners standing in front of their house along Portland Place confront protesters as they march to Mayor Lyda Krewson's house on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the Central West End in St. Louis. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)
5 hours ago ago
Gun-Swinging St. Louis Couple Receive Pardon From MO Guv.

READ: Letter Jeffrey Clark Circulated At DOJ In Attempted Georgia Coup

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 21: Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks next to Deputy U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen at a news conference (Photo by Yuri Gripas-Pool/Getty Images)
By
|
August 4, 2021 4:29 p.m.

A drafted letter circulated by a top Department of Justice official in the Trump administration puts in stark terms the effort to hand the Republican-led Georgia legislature an opportunity to overturn the election results.

Jeffrey Clark, then an acting assistant attorney general, pushed then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and his deputy Richard Donoghue to sign the letter pushing Georgia lawmakers to convene a special session of the state legislature to throw President Joe Biden’s win into doubt.

The December 2020 letter, along with emails sent between the three officials, was first reported by ABC News. 

The letter lists that a special session should evaluate the “irregularities” of the 2020 election, “determine whether those violations show which candidate for President won the most legal votes in the November 3 election” and ultimately determine whether the election failed to make a “proper and valid choice” between Trump and Biden, leaving it up to the GOP-majority legislature whether to overrule the election results and send Congress a slate of Trump electors instead.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election, as the DOJ concluded weeks prior to the drafted letter, though Trump spread the lie in the hopes that it would help him overturn his loss. 

The letter is also loaded with implicit threats to Governor Brian Kemp (R), who provoked Trump’s ire in his refusal to go along with the President’s full-fledged assault against the integrity of the state’s election.

“While the Department of Justice believes the Governor of Georgia should immediately call a special session to consider this important and urgent matter, if he declines to do so, we share with you our view that the Georgia General Assembly has implied authority under the Constitution of the United States to call itself into special session for the limited purpose of considering issues pertaining to the appointment of presidential electors,” the letter says. 

In other words: help overturn the election, or get out of the way.

Ultimately, both Rosen and Donoghue refused to sign it.

“There is no chance that I would sign this letter or anything remotely like this,” Donoghue wrote, per ABC News. “While it may be true that the Department ‘is investigating various irregularities in the 2020 election for President’ (something we typically would not state publicly) the investigations that I am aware of relate to suspicions of misconduct that are of such a small scale that they simply would not impact the outcome of the Presidential Election.”

The House Oversight Committee recently released Donoghue’s handwritten notes from around the same time, where he documents Trump’s attempts to use the DOJ to deem the election “corrupt” and help in his effort to overthrow the results. Trump also threatened, per Donoghue’s notes, to axe him and Rosen if they wouldn’t comply and to install Clark instead. 

Clark is now at a right-wing legal group where he’s fighting vaccine mandates.

Read the full letter via ABC News here: 

DOJ_docs by ABC News Politics

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: