Now-Concluded Trump Hush Money Probe Had Obstruction Of Justice Angle

The government confirmed that it has concluded its investigation into hush money payments to an alleged mistress of President Trump’s, in a court filing unsealed Thursday that revealed there was an obstruction of justice aspect to the probe.

“The Government has effectively concluded its investigations of (1) who, besides Michael Cohen, was involved in and may be criminally liable for the two campaign finance violations to which Cohen pled guilty,” a footnote in the filing said, referring to the former Trump fixer who plead guilty to campaign finance violations associated with the payments.

The footnote also indicated the effective conclusion of “whether certain individuals [redacted] made false statements, gave false testimony or otherwise obstructed justice in connection with this investigation [redacted].”

The filing was a request made earlier this week by the Justice Department to keep certain details redacted in investigative materials being unsealed Thursday now that the investigation had concluded. A judge rejected that request.

CNN was first report that that federal prosecutors in Manhattan were nearing the end of their investigation and were likely not to charge other individuals, specifically at the Trump Organization, who were involved in the scheme to conceal the payments to the alleged mistress, Stormy Daniels. A judge seemed to confirm that the government had represented that the investigation was over in his order Wednesday that the investigative materials be unsealed.

