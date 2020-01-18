Latest
6 hours ago
READ: Newly Released Texts Show Lev Parnas In Frequent Contact With Nunes’ Aide
on August 8, 2018 in New York City.
7 hours ago
Ex-Rep. Chris Collins Sentenced To Over 2 Years In Prison For Insider Trading
23 hours ago
Manafort Client Laid Foundation For Theory At Center Of Trump’s Pressure Campaign

Trump Does Not Mention ‘Threat’ As Reason For Killing Soleimani In Private Speech

President Donald Trump waits for a dinner with Latin American and US leaders at the Palace Hotel during the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo credit: B... President Donald Trump waits for a dinner with Latin American and US leaders at the Palace Hotel during the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 18, 2020 5:11 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump gave a speech at a private fundraiser that divulged the details of his assassination of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday evening–but did not mention any “imminent threat” that his administration has cited as the reason for Soleimani’s killing.

On Saturday, CNN obtained audio of the fundraiser, which was held at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

In the audio, Trump is heard telling donors that he had decided to order a drone strike on Soleimani because the military leader was “saying bad things about our country.”

“How much of this shit do we have to listen to?” the President said in his speech. “How much are we going to listen to?”

The “threat” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top administration officials have claimed Soleimani posed to the U.S. did not come up in Trump’s remarks, CNN reported.

Ever since Soleimani’s assassination on January 3, Trump, Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper have made vague and inconsistent claims to the public about Soleimani’s alleged planned attacks against the U.S.

Democrats have slammed Trump’s authorization of the strike as unnecessary aggression toward Iran, and even GOP Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rand Paul (R-KY) criticized the move after the administration gave lawmakers what Lee called “probably the worst briefing I’ve seen” on the strike.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: