Trump Documentary Filmmaker Will Cooperate In Georgia Probe Into Pressure Campaign

Alex Holder, the British documentary filmmaker who had close access to then-President Trump and his inner circle before and after Jan. 6, is reportedly expected to comply in an investigation looking into Trump’s unsuccessful efforts to subvert the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading the investigation by a special grand jury on Trump’s election steal scheme in the battleground state, reportedly issued a subpoena for Holder’s cooperation in addition to his raw footage containing interviews with Trump.

Holder’s attorney Russell Smith told CNN that his client “will comply with any lawful subpoena from the Department of Justice or any other law enforcement agency.”

However, Smith added that the Fulton County DA’s office is currently the only law enforcement entity or criminal prosecutor that the documentary filmmaker is currently cooperating with.

Investigators are interested in footage Holder captured of Trump’s comments related to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), two Republicans who refused to do Trump’s bidding of overturning the election results.

Holder previously told CNN on Saturday that Trump referred to Kemp and Raffensperger as “stupid” for not going along with his election fraud falsehoods.

“He goes, ‘the reason why it’s not happening is because the officials in Georgia were not brave enough to listen to him,’” Holder told CNN of Trump’s comments. “He said, ‘they’re stupid people.'”

Last week, Holder confirmed that he testified before the Jan. 6 Select Committee behind closed doors, following the panel’s subpoena seeking raw footage he took of Trump and his family.

Following his private testimony before the panel, Holder told the New York Times that the committee’s investigators asked pointed questions about his footage and his experience with the Trump family. Holder declined to detail the focus of the panel’s questions.

Holder interviewed Trump’s oldest children; son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner; then-Vice President Mike Pence; and a few others in Trump’s inner circle for the documentary.