Latest
2 hours ago
Second Circuit Delays Enforcement Of Criminal Subpoena For Trump Financial Records
2 hours ago
After Getting Appeals Court’s Okay, Flynn Judge Revives Look At DOJ’s Dismissal Bid
Boxes of food aid from the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida are seen in the back of a car at a drive through food distribution event for the needy at Church in the Son on August 7, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. Food Banks in the Orlando area are bracing for a spike in demand as the $600 weekly enhanced unemployment benefits that the jobless have been receiving from the federal government expired at the end of July. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto)
2 hours ago
Now in Government Food Aid Boxes: A Letter From Donald Trump

Doctor Insists Trump Never Suffered Any ‘Mini Strokes’ After POTUS Himself Brings It Up

US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a press conference in the James S. Brady Briefing Room of the White House on August 31, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NG... US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a press conference in the James S. Brady Briefing Room of the White House on August 31, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 1, 2020 3:35 p.m.

Dr. Sean Conley, physician to the President, issued a statement on Tuesday hitting back at a suggestion that Trump suffered from a stroke during his unexpected visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center late last year.

Conley issued his statement shortly after the President dismissed suggestions that he had suffered from a stroke as “fake news” in a Tuesday morning tweet. Trump’s tweet came on the heels of New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt reportedly writing in his forthcoming book that Vice President Mike Pence was privately put on “standby” to assume presidential powers “temporarily if Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetized” during a previously unscheduled trip to Walter Reed last year, according to CNN.

At the time, the White House claimed that the President was “fine” and that Trump’s November 2019 visit to the Maryland-baed medical center just involved a series of “quick exam and labs” ahead of a “very busy 2020.” However, a CNN source noted that Trump’s visit did not follow the protocol of a routine presidential medical exam, which prompted speculation over why the President paid an unscheduled visit.

In Conley’s statement, which he said was made at the request of the President, the doctor wrote that he can confirm that the President had not experienced nor had been evaluated for stroke, mini stroke or any acute cardiovascular emergencies. Conley added that recent comments surrounding Trump’s health have been “incorrectly reported in the media.”

Conley wrote that the President “remains healthy” and that he has “no concerns about his ability to maintain the rigorous schedule ahead of him.”

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30