Pence Was ‘On Standby’ To Assume Presidential Powers Amid Unscheduled Trump Hospital Visit Last Year

Vice President Mike Pence was reportedly alerted that he may have to temporarily take over presidential powers during President Donald Trump’s unexpected visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center late last year.

New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt reveals in a copy of his forthcoming book obtained by CNN, that the Vice President was privately put on “standby” to assume presidential powers in spite of the White House claiming otherwise in public.

The White House stated at the time that the President was “fine” and that Trump’s November 2019 visit to the Maryland hospital would simply include a series of “quick exam and labs” ahead of a “very busy 2020.”

But according to CNN, the Times reporter reveals a far more alarmed response in the West Wing amid the sudden hospital trip. In his upcoming book Schmidt reports that “word went out in the West Wing for the vice president to be on standby to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily if Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetized.”

A CNN source said at the time that Trump’s visit did not follow the protocol of a routine presidential medical exam, adding that medical staff at Walter Reed had notified via staff-wide memo of a presidential visit — an indication the unplanned visit was not routine.

While the source acknowledged it was possible that a small group of doctors involved had been informed ahead of time of Trump’s visit, in the case of the allegedly routine exam it was atypical hat not all medical staff had been alerted.

While Pence did not ultimately take the reins at the time, Schmidt writes that incident raises further scrutiny about why Trump made the unscheduled visit.

Trump denied the claims as “fake news” in a tweet Tuesday morning.