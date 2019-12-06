Latest
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 11: Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, attend the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Steven J. Menashi, nominee to be a circuit judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, in Dirksen Building on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Senate GOPers Expand Effort To Probe Sketchy Ukraine Claims Pushed By Trump
Matt Gaetz Admits That Yeah, Giuliani's Ukraine Trip Is 'A Little Weird'
Haley Blames Media For Making Charleston Massacre 'About Racism'

Trump Turns To SCOTUS To Stop Banks From Giving House His Financial Records

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump briefly speaks to the media after greeting sports teams in the State Dining Room during the NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day at the White House on Nove... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump briefly speaks to the media after greeting sports teams in the State Dining Room during the NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day at the White House on November 22, 2019 in Washington, DC.. The White House recognized champion collegiate student athletes from sports ranging from wrestling to hockey during their annual NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 6, 2019 3:48 p.m.
President Trump’s personal attorneys filed an emergency request to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsburg that she or the court block enforcement of House subpoenas for his financial records, which were ruled lawful by an appellate court this week.

The case is the third case concerning subpoenas of Trump’s financial records that has reached the Supreme Court.

The latest request was prompted by a Wednesday decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit that ordered Trump’s banks to turn over most of the records that the House Ways and Means Committee had subpoenaed.

The appellate court decision delayed enforcement of its order for seven days so that Trump could appeal it, and he is now applying for a more extended delay while he prepares his formal request for the Supreme Court to take up the case. (The request went to Ginsburg because she oversees emergency matters arising from the Second Circuit.)

He made a similar request to the appellate court on Wednesday.

The subpoenas in question were issued to Deutsche Bank and Capitol One, and they seek not just President’s records, but those of his family and business.

“Without a stay, the banks will disclose the bulk of the Applicants’ records to
the Committees, mooting the case as to those records, and irrevocably destroying
Applicants’ legal right to keep them confidential,” his request Friday said.

Read the application below:

Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
