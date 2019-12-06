Trump Turns To SCOTUS To Stop Banks From Giving House His Financial Records

President Trump’s personal attorneys filed an emergency request to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsburg that she or the court block enforcement of House subpoenas for his financial records, which were ruled lawful by an appellate court this week.

The case is the third case concerning subpoenas of Trump’s financial records that has reached the Supreme Court.

The latest request was prompted by a Wednesday decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit that ordered Trump’s banks to turn over most of the records that the House Ways and Means Committee had subpoenaed.

The appellate court decision delayed enforcement of its order for seven days so that Trump could appeal it, and he is now applying for a more extended delay while he prepares his formal request for the Supreme Court to take up the case. (The request went to Ginsburg because she oversees emergency matters arising from the Second Circuit.)

He made a similar request to the appellate court on Wednesday.

The subpoenas in question were issued to Deutsche Bank and Capitol One, and they seek not just President’s records, but those of his family and business.

“Without a stay, the banks will disclose the bulk of the Applicants’ records to

the Committees, mooting the case as to those records, and irrevocably destroying

Applicants’ legal right to keep them confidential,” his request Friday said.

