Trump Plays Down Devastation Caused By COVID-19 As An ‘Artificial Problem’

President Donald Trump shrugged off the havoc brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. on Thursday night.

During a town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity, a member of the audience asked Trump what he thought his biggest accomplishment as president was.

Along with claiming his administration has saved a “tremendous number of lives,” the President rambled about the number of judges he’s appointed and his tax cuts.

“So we’ve done a lot and we’re very proud of it and we had the best until this artificial problem ‘cause I call it an artificial problem,” Trump said.

“We had to turn off our country to save millions of lives and now we’ve turned it back on,” he continued. “And it’s coming back much faster than anybody thought possible.”

But the number of COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in recent days as some states rush to reopen their economies. According to John Hopkins University’s tracker, there are approximately 2,422,000 cases of the virus in the U.S. and over 124,000 deaths.

Additionally, millions of Americans have lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19.

Watch Trump below: