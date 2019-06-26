Latest
HANOI, VIETNAM - FEBRUARY 28: A handout photo of U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) during their second summit meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel on February 28, 2019 in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Trump Doesn't Want To Watch 'Boring' Dem Debates, But He Will If He Has To

June 26, 2019

President Trump really doesn’t want to waste his time aboard Air Force One en route to Japan watching the “boring” Democratic debates Wednesday evening. But he will.

“I have to,” he told Fox Business Network Wednesday.

“Everyone said I’ll be tweeting. I’ll actually be on a plane and it just seems very boring, but I’m gonna watch it because I have to,” he said. “That’s part of my life, you know, it’s part of my life. Do I want to watch it? Do I want to watch these people? That’s a very unexciting group of people.”

He snuck in a jab at former Vice President Joe Biden as well, arguing he is a “lost soul” in the more progressive Democratic field.

“He doesn’t know where he is, I don’t think. He’s changing his views rapidly,” he said.

Trump will be on his way to Japan for the G-20 summit while the first round of Democratic debates airs on Wednesday evening. Trump was reportedly set to live-tweet the debates, but it seems that might be up in the air.

