Trump Demands NY Drop Its ‘Unnecessary Lawsuits’ As He Freezes Travel Program

It looks like New York is the new Ukraine.

On Thursday, Trump made a veiled threat toward the state of New York, home of multiple lawsuits against him, ahead of his meeting with New York governor Andrew Cuomo (D) to discuss the Department of Homeland Security’s freeze on its “Trusted Travelers” programs for New Yorkers. The freeze was enacted last week in response to New York’s new law that allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses and prevents ICE and CBP from accessing New York’s DMV records.

Trump denied that the decision was made out of political retaliation on Thursday, tweeting that Cuomo “must understand that National Security far exceeds politics.”

Then he added: “New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harassment [sic], start cleaning itself up, and lowering taxes.”

The comment appeared to be a threat to force the state to drop the numerous lawsuits New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed against his aggressive anti-immigration policies, including the “Trusted Travelers” program freeze. She is also currently investigating the Trump Organization and has subpoenaed Deutsche Bank for the President’s financial records in her inquiry.

Trump’s tweet also echoes how he frequently complains that investigations into his businesses or administration are forms of “harassment” against him.

James fired back at Trump, tweeting that her state would cease the lawsuits “when you stop violating the rights and liberties of all New Yorkers.”

“Until then, we have a duty and responsibility to defend the Constitution and the rule of law,” she wrote. “BTW, I file the lawsuits, not the Governor.”