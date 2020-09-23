Latest
Trump Applauds Fed Violence Against Journalists: ‘It’s Actually A Beautiful Sight’

President Donald Trump speaks during a Students for Trump event at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona on June 23, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
September 23, 2020 7:56 a.m.

President Donald Trump gloried in violence against reporters by federal law enforcement on Tuesday night.

During a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, Trump described with relish how the feds “cleaned everything up” in Minneapolis, Minnesota during the George Floyd protests and were “grabbing” people “left and right.”

“They grabbed one guy: ‘I’m a reporter! I’m a reporter!'” Trump said in a mock quote.

“They threw him aside like he was little bag of popcorn,” the President added as the crowd laughed.

“I mean honestly, when you watch the crap that we’ve all had to take so long, when you see that, it’s actually–you don’t want to do that–but when you see it, it’s actually a beautiful sight,” he continued. “It’s a beautiful sight.”

Trump also mocked MSNBC correspondent Ali Velshi for the second time for getting struck by a rubber bullet by the police in Minneapolis. The President had first brought up the incident during a campaign rally on Friday, and both times he incorrectly claimed Velshi had been hit with a teargas canister.

“He went down and he didn’t like it,” Trump said on Tuesday to laughter and applause from his supporters.

