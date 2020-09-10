Trump Defends Raising Less Money Than Biden: I Don’t Like Big Donors Anyway!

Latest
By
|
September 10, 2020 7:41 a.m.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday night defended his campaign raising less cash in August than Democratic rival Joe Biden, who raked in a record-breaking $364 million last month, on Wednesday night by claiming he didn’t want help from big donors.

When Fox News host Sean Hannity asked if Trump running fewer ads than Biden in Florida was a “strategy” and mentioned that the President was “shy of $300 million” (which is false; the Trump campaign had raised $210 million last month), Trump claimed his campaign has “a lot of money coming in from small donors.”

“I haven’t been heavy on big donors because I don’t want to call them,” the President told Hannity. “When you called big donors, you sort of put yourself in a very compromising position. When somebody puts up a lot of money, you’re in a compromised position. Whether you say it, whether you don’t say it, it doesn’t matter.”

“What I like are the small donors,” he added.

Trump said he would put up his own money into his campaign “if I saw that we needed more.” Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Trump was considering pouring as much as $100 million into his reelection efforts.

Listen to Trump below:

