Latest
25 mins ago
Six Trump Campaign Staffers Who Set Up Tulsa Rally Get Infected With COVID-19
3 hours ago
Pence Bends Over Backwards To Avoid Saying Black Lives Matter
4 hours ago
Inside the Trump Administration’s Decision to Leave the World Health Organization

Trump Declares Bolton ‘Will Have Bombs Dropped On Him’

President Donald Trump, flanked by National Security Advisor John Bolton, speaks to the media as he meets with senior military leadership in the Cabinet Room of the White House on April 9, 2018. (Photo by Ricky Cario... President Donald Trump, flanked by National Security Advisor John Bolton, speaks to the media as he meets with senior military leadership in the Cabinet Room of the White House on April 9, 2018. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 20, 2020 3:32 p.m.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that former national security adviser John Bolton, who will soon publish an apparently damning tell-all book about his experiences in the Trump administration, “will have bombs dropped on him”

Trump made the comment while taking a victory lap over a court ruling that rejected the Justice Department’s attempt to block the book’s release but also agreed with the DOJ that Bolton had “likely jeopardized national security by disclosing classified information” in the book in violation of his NDA. The judge signaled that the DOJ will therefore be likely to win in its lawsuit against Bolton

“BIG COURT WIN against Bolton,” Trump tweeted.

The President asserted that his former adviser “broke the law” and has a “really big price to pay.”

“He likes dropping bombs on people, and killing them,” Trump wrote. “Now he will have bombs dropped on him!”

The White House did not respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Though Bolton’s book, titled “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” won’t be released until Tuesday, excerpts published by several media outlets have already revealed several astonishing accounts of Trump allegedly leveraging the presidency to boost his chances of reelection, which included asking Chinese President Xi Jinping for assistance.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30