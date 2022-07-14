Trump Claims He’s ‘Already Made That Decision’ On 2024 Presidential Bid

After multiple recent reports on the matter and months of toying with the notion of launching a 2024 presidential bid, former President Trump has finally spoken on the record: he has, in his own words, “already made that decision.”

In an interview with New York Magazine published Thursday, Trump boasted that he feels “very confident that, if I decide to run, I’ll win.”

The former president then feigned coyness.

“Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore. In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision,” Trump said.

The former president reportedly stopped short of disclosing what “that decision” means, before saying that his “big decision” centers on whether he issues “that decision” before or after the midterm elections.

“Do I go before or after? That will be my big decision,” Trump said.

Trump went on to reportedly dismiss the idea that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would be his rival in 2024. The former president noted that he endorsed DeSantis’ gubernatorial bid, claiming that the Florida governor wouldn’t have won without his endorsement “because he was not, you know, he was at 3 percent.” Trump said “the race was over” as soon as DeSantis earned his endorsement and bragged that he thinks “Ron knows that better than anybody.”

Trump’s remarks come as the Washington Post reports that he is now eyeing a September announcement for his 2024 presidential run, citing two Trump advisers who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Two people familiar with the matter reportedly told the Post that the former president has begun discussions with advisers about who should run his upcoming campaign. His team has also instructed others to have an online apparatus prepared for the former president’s campaign that they anticipate will be announced soon, according to the Post.

Trump has also began meeting with top donors to discuss the 2024 race during his trips to various places nationwide, one of the people familiar with the matter told the Post.